IPL 2023: RCB players wearing green jersey against Rajasthan Royals, here's why

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) players are wearing a green jersey on Sunday, April 23 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their fifth home game of the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League.

The team has been working on this initiative since the 2011 season in an effort to raise awareness for a cleaner, greener environment. As part of the "Go Green" campaign, 200 schools throughout the state will participate in the restoration of two lakes in South Bengaluru.

RCB donates and plants trees to urge people to reduce their carbon footprints by adopting small and simple day-to-day environmental habits for the planet's and living species' long-term survival.

"As part of our year-long commitment, we will enable and encourage sustainability for the people, of the people, and by the people through a unique fan-driven model of carbon neutrality and rejuvenating and restoring the city lakes which were once the pride of Bangalore city," said Rajesh Menon, VP & Head of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals won the toss and chose to field first. Royal Challengers Bangalore on the other hand posted a score of 189/9 in 20 overs against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Sunday.

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 189/9 (Glenn Maxwell 77(44), Faf Du Plessis 62(39) and Trent Boult 2/41) vs Rajasthan Royals.

