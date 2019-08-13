RRB JE CBT 1 Results 2019 declared on rrcb.gov.in; here's how to check scores

Candidates who cleared this round are eligible for the second CBT round. Around 2,000 candidates have been shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process of RRB Thiruvananthapuram. According to the notification released by RRB, the second CBT will be conducted on the last week of August or first week of September. The admit card for the second CBT will be released by RRB at least 10 days before the exam.
The first CBT was conducted from May 22 to May 29 this year. The answer key was released last month.
Here's how to check the RRB JE results 2019 online:
RRB JE Recruitment 2019: Vacancies
RRB JE Recruitment 2019: Division of posts
