RRB recruitment 2019: Over 990 posts in Railways; check out icf.indianrailways.gov.in for jobs

The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) has opened 992 vacancies for the post of Apprentice. This includes--carpenter, electrician, fitter, machinist, painter and welder. There are total 480 vacancies for freshers and 510 for former Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) students.

Candidates can apply by visiting website icf.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date to apply for the apprentice posts is June 24.

Eligibility:

Candidates should have a minimum age of 15 years and a maximum age of 24 years. Age will be calculated according to 1 October 2019.

Educational qualification for Ex-ITI:

For the posts of fitter, electrician, carpenter, painter, welder and machinist: Candidate should have class 10 certificate with minimum 50 per cent score with science and maths under 10+2 system. Candidate must also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by National Council for Vocational Training.

Programming and System administration assistant: Candidates should hold class 10 certificate with a minimum of 50 per cent marks and also possess National Trade Certificate in the trade of Computer operator and Programming Assistant.

Note: The ex-ITI will be trained for one year after clearing the exam.

Educational qualification for the freshers:

Fitter, electrician, carpenter, painter, welder and machinist: Candidate should have class 10 certificate with minimum 50 per cent score with science and maths under 10+2 system. Candidate must also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by National Council for Vocational Training.

The training period will be of 2 years.

Note: The selected candidates for training will not be allowed to withdraw for training except for reasons beyond control, mentioned in the notification.

Salary details:

Freshers:

First year---Rs 5,700 per month.

Second year--Rs 6,500 per month.

Ex-ITI candidate:

During first year--Rs 5,700 per month.

During second year--Rs 6,500 per month.

During third year--Rs 7,350 per month.

How to apply:

Visit ICF official website-- icf.indianrailways.gov.in

Click on 'Apprenctice 2019' link or pbcif.gov.in

Fill the application form

click on submit button

Last date to apply is June 24, 2019 by 5 pm.

Application fees: