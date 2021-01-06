Rs 1.47 lakh tip! Customer's generosity brings smiles at Indian restaurant in US

A generous customer paid a tip of $2,020 (Rs 1, 47,806) to a server named Dawn at an Indian restaurant in Florida. The image of the bill was shared by Masala Mantra Indian Bistro on Facebook, which has now gone viral. The food bill was just $269.51.

The restaurant wrote, "$2020 Tip by a kind patron for our excellent server Dawn. We can't stop smiling and feeling happy for Dawn. God bless this group of kind folks."

The restaurant also praised the kindness of customers in this post and said, "This year has been hard for every restaurant including ours but this act of kindness made our year. We are grateful for all our patrons' support- in this difficult year they brought a lot of cheers and light to our little server community- May the good lord bless us all in the new year and it's a new Dawn for all of us Goodbye 2020 and Welcome 2021."



Users lauded this gesture and one of them even commented, "Aww. Only thing nice about 2020 is this tip. How wonderful." Another user said, "We ate there on Diwali and the food was absolutely fantastic and the waitstaff were gracious and sweet. Congrats to Dawn and the crew and Happy New Year."

The tip was part of the 2020 tip challenge which started in January 2020 to help the American restaurant industry tide over the coronavirus crisis. This challenge began with a server named Danielle Franzoni at a Michigan restaurant receiving a $2,020 tip on a $23 bill from a customer.

