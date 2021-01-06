Lok Sabha speaker's daughter Anjali Birla selected for civil services in 1st attempt

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla's younger daughter Anjali Birla has been selected for civil services by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Birla qualified one of the most difficult exams in India in her first attempt. After clearing 12th in Arts stream from Sophia school in Kota, she studied political science (honours) from Delhi University's Ramjas College.

"I am very happy to get selected in the exam. I wanted to join the civil services to do something for the society as I always saw my father's commitment towards the people of the country," she was quoted by PTI as saying. She also thanked her elder sister Akansha saying that she guided and motivated her all the time.

The 2019 civil services examination result was announced on August 4, 2020. As many as 829 candidates were recommended in order of merit for appointment to IAS, IFS, IPS and other group 'A' and group 'B' central services against 927 vacancies. The Department of Personnel and Training has released a reserve list of 89 candidates-- 73 General, 14 OBC, 1 EWS and 1 SC including Anjali, for different branches of civil services to fill up remaining posts.

The DoPT said in a statement, "The commission , in accordance with the Rule 16 (4) and (5) of the Civil Services Examination Rules, was also maintaining a Consolidated Reserve List in order of merit below the last recommended candidate under the respective categories."

With PTI inputs

