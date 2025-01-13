'Rs 3.6 LPA isn't bad if you're from...': Techie's post on fresher salaries in IT triggers debate

A techie's post has triggered a fiery debate over entry-level salaries in India’s IT sector.

Abhishek Nair backed the idea that Rs 3.6 lakh per annum isn’t a bad deal for freshers without strong credentials or relevant skills.

“I might get in trouble, but this needs to be said: 3.6 LPA isn't bad if you're from a tier 500 college and lack programming skills. Don't expect a 1Cr package without a solid project portfolio. Don't expect too much if your resume's biggest highlight is your bachelor's,” he wrote, sparking a storm of reactions.

Some users supported Nair’s argument, pointing out that a lack of practical skills often holds graduates back.

One user wrote, “I interviewed an IIT graduate recently. While he knew advanced concepts like Fibonacci Heap, he failed to apply them effectively. The real issue is that many students lack application skills, regardless of their college tier.”

Others pushed back, claiming Nair’s post ignored broader systemic issues. “Inflation exists! A fresher’s salary in 2004 cannot be the same as in 2024. Offering 3.6 LPA today is exploitation,” said one frustrated commenter.

Some commenters rejected the assumption that graduates from top-tier institutions are inherently more deserving. One noted, “What I disagree with is the notion that a Tier 1 college student deserves a 1-crore package and is inherently a genius. Success is about skills, not rankings.”

In response to criticism, Nair clarified his stance. He emphasized that his comments were directed at freshers with minimal skills or standout achievements, not all graduates.

“I’m not asking anyone to settle for less. If you feel undervalued, it’s probably time to look for a better role or organization,” he explained.