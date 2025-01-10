'Remember, without motivated employees, businesses cannot...': MBA Grad slams Zomato over 'take it or leave it' low salary offer

Concerns about inadequate pay and the rising cost of living in major cities have resurfaced, fueled by a viral LinkedIn post. In the post, an MBA graduate expressed frustration over the job offer process at Zomato for an Associate position in Gurugram, claiming that the salary proposed was insufficient to cover basic living expenses. The post has sparked a debate online, with some users expressing sympathy for the graduate's plight, while others questioned whether social media was the right platform to address such grievances.

The graduate recounted his experience as both "disheartening" and "frustrating," highlighting the dismissive response from Zomato’s HR team during salary negotiations. “I recently received an offer for an Associate role at Zomato.

"While I was excited to start a new journey, the process left me both heartbroken and frustrated. From the start, the salary offered was barely enough to cover basic living expenses in Gurgaon. When I tried negotiating, the response was dismissive—'Take it or leave it.' This attitude hurt deeply, especially knowing I was relocating from another city, leaving behind my comfort zone and support system,” he wrote in his post.

In his post, the graduate detailed the estimated monthly expenses he anticipated while living in Gurugram. According to his calculations, basic paying guest (PG) accommodation would range from Rs 14,000 to Rs 20,000, with additional costs like food estimated at Rs 5,000, electricity at Rs 2,000, and travel at approximately Rs 4,000. After accounting for these essentials, he explained that he would be left with only Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 for other expenses.

“How does one survive, let alone save or grow, in such conditions?” he questioned, drawing attention to the struggles faced by young professionals navigating the high cost of living in India’s metropolitan areas.

The graduate eventually accepted the role, hoping for sufficient relocation support, but shared his disappointment with the assistance provided. He claimed that Zomato offered only temporary hotel accommodation and refused to help with the security deposit needed for renting a home. “I tried multiple times to ask for help or at least a reasonable adjustment, but I saw no effort on Zomato’s part to support me. When I requested a revision of the compensation, I was met with the same cold response: ‘Take it or leave it,’” he wrote.

The post, which ended with an earnest call for employers to treat job seekers with dignity, gained significant traction and ignited discussions across social media. Many users empathized with the graduate's plight. One wrote, “Thank you for sharing your experience so honestly. It’s heartbreaking to see how many talented individuals face such challenges in the corporate world. Your plea for fairness and respect resonates deeply.”

On the other hand, some users criticized the public airing of grievances, warning it might have unintended consequences. “Buddy, I would suggest you delete this post immediately. Venting such frustrations on these platforms does more harm than good. Learn to control your emotions. There are other HRs looking at this, and you would be a strict no-go for them,” cautioned one commenter. Another pointed out, “Asking for relocation support is not wrong, but ranting online is not right. Respect is a two-way street.”

One user offered a blend of practicality and sarcasm, commenting, “A good PG in Gurgaon costs 7-10K – time to fix your finances, not your Wi-Fi. And please, don’t try cooking in your room with the heater – unless you’re aiming to become a walking fire hazard. Don’t get too attached to your emotions here; it’s corporate, not a soap opera – only your output matters, and trust me, no one’s shedding a tear over your feelings. Spend a year, rack up some experience, then jump to another company with a fatter paycheck and perks – because loyalty is overrated, and so is your current salary.”

Meanwhile, Business Today couldn’t independently verify the claims made in the post.