Rs 500 for 2 samosas! American shocked by high prices in US restaurant

The adoration Indians have for samosas is undeniable and needs no introduction. Samosa holds a special place in the hearts and taste buds of millions. Filled with spicy potatoes and enjoyed with green chutney over tamarind sauce, samosas are sold in almost every corner of India. It not only satisfies cravings but is also budget-friendly.

However, an American YouTuber Drew Hick, who developed a fondness for this snack during his stay in India, was shocked by the exorbitant price he had to pay for two samosas at a restaurant in the United States (US). Fluent in speaking Hindi, the US-based YouTuber posted a hilarious video on his Instagram complaining about the high price of samosas in his country.

"India mein two samosas ka 20 rupees lagta hai, yaha two samosas ka 500 rupee hai (Two samosas will cost Rs 20 in India, but here, for two samosas it is Rs 500),” Hick said.

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the unreasonable price, Hick said, “Chalo Bihar vapas chalte hai bai (let’s go back to Bihar)."

The manner in which Hick spoke Hindi left many netizens laughing and even asking him to return to India. “Come back to Bihar brother,” one user requested.

Another user commented, “Galti se America me born ho gaye (You were born in America by mistake).”

"Dude is not even Indian but still converting foreign currency to INR," another user said.

The viral video garnered more than 65,000 likes, 900 comments, and over 6 lakh views on Instagram.

Drew Hick also identifies himself as an ‘American Hindi YouTuber' in his bio. He usually creates content around topics related to India.

