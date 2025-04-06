'₹1 crore in debt just to stay in Delhi...': Viral post exposes harsh truth about capital’s real estate crisis

Once a city of sprawling bungalows and ancestral homes, Delhi’s real estate market has now become a battlefield for the middle class, caught between sky-high prices and old-world expectations. As infrastructural upgrades and urban sprawl inflate property values across the capital, a Reddit user’s sobering account reveals the painful mismatch between real estate dreams and ground realities. Their story, echoing thousands across the city, brings to light the grim arithmetic of trying to own a home in Delhi today.

Highlighted by a viral Reddit post, the sheer cost of owning a home in Delhi has left many stunned. “Delhi real estate is beyond the reach of a middle-class salary person,” wrote the user, capturing a sentiment that struck a chord with many.

Sharing their struggle, the user recounted how their family insisted on buying within Delhi due to “the old mindset that Ghaziabad/Noida is bad.” The search led to some eye-opening discoveries:

East Delhi

IP Extension: 3 BHK in a gated colony starts at ₹1.8 crore

Krishna Nagar: 3 BHK ranges between ₹95 lakh to ₹1.8 crore

Laxmi Nagar: Avoided due to its “bad reputation”

South Delhi

CR Park: ₹4.5 crore for a 3 BHK

A 4 BHK property found during the search was priced at ₹6.5 crore

North Delhi

Model Town: ₹2.5 crore for a 3 BHK

North/East Delhi: ₹1.9 - ₹2.5 lakh per sq. yard

Faced with unaffordable listings and family pressure, the user lamented, “I just want to get out of North-East Delhi, but buying a property is so hard now.” Despite owning an ancestral home worth over ₹2 crore, the financial burden looms large. “It seems I’ll easily end up with a debt of 1 crore, even though my parents are depositing the initial amount,” they said, adding, “Moving from a whole house to a flat worth crores doesn’t seem fair to me, but kya hi kar sakte haan ab?”

The post drew heavy engagement and empathy from fellow users.

“With all the prices sky high, looking from a common perspective, I think it is a long winter to come,” one commenter noted. “If the rupee falls further, we will see even more gap between the income and affordability.”

Another called real estate “the biggest scam in India,” citing the stark gap between property price hikes and stagnant salaries. “In 2014, price flat was 30 lakh... now 1.4 cr. Salary of fresher then was 3 LPA, now 3.5 LPA. Even 40 LPA can’t purchase flat easily.”

A third user, disillusioned with life in North-East Delhi, wrote, “Pollution, crime, congestion, traffic and what not. Delhi is certainly a living hell now.” They relocated to Dehradun and expressed no regrets.

And then came a piece of grounded advice: “Paying crores for a flat after leaving a proper ancestral house feels like a downgrade... Maybe try convincing them for Noida/Ghaziabad — better societies, less debt, and bigger space.”