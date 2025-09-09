'₹18,000 per month in Bengaluru made me richer than...': Indian woman’s honest confession goes viral

An Indian woman’s honest confession about how her first job made her happier than her current high-paying career in Dubai has gone viral. The video, shared on Instagram by Seema Purohit, has struck a chord with thousands of people online, with many calling it “painfully relatable.”

In the clip, posted with the caption “Life gave me lemons, and I’m here to rant about it,” Purohit talks about her very first job in Bengaluru. She remembers earning just ₹18,000 a month, but says that money felt like a fortune at the time. “Sirf ₹18,000 salary thi meri Bangalore mein, meri first job. Aur jab mujhe apni salary mili na main apne aap ko duniya ki sabse ameer ladki manti thi,” she says, recalling how she felt like the richest girl in the world.

She explains that even with a small paycheck, her life felt complete. The money was enough to pay her PG rent, shop on the streets, eat in the canteen, party every weekend, and still save a little. “Apni salary se khush, apni life se khush… I was the happiest woman on the planet,” she says, remembering those days with a smile.

Purohit then compares that life to her current one in Dubai. Today, she earns much more than ₹18,000, but admits the happiness isn’t the same. “Aaj ₹18,000 se kai zyada kama rahi hu, Dubai mein hu, but still utni khush nahi hu jitni tab thi,” she says, confessing that even with a higher salary, she feels less content than she did in Bengaluru.

Her words connected with many online. One user commented, “Totally relatable! The feeling of belongingness, work-life balance, passion ye sab kab fade ho jata he pats hi nai chalta ..Koshish karte he fir bhi nai sambhal pate kabhi kabhi!”

Another agreed, saying, “Agreed …. Dubai me to Hu… lekin Dubai mere ko achchi nahi lagi.” A third person wrote, “Exactly same feeling with me.”

Some pointed out how living abroad often feels expensive despite higher salaries. “true hain dubai m jitna bhi slry ho kam hain,” remarked another user.