‘₹200 cr flood bill...’: CEO slams Gurugram's ‘fancy towers first, drains an afterthought’ approach

A sudden downpour left Gurugram submerged and gridlocked, as heavy rain paralysed traffic on Sohna Road, Golf Course Road, and the Jaipur Expressway. Rainwater gushed into homes across low-lying areas, turning the city into a waterlogged mess.

Furious residents flooded social media with posts slamming the city’s crumbling infrastructure. Saurabh Singh, CEO at Appinventiv, captured the outrage in a blistering post calling out what he sees as chronic mismanagement.

“Buy a flat for 10 crore in Gurgaon and enjoy the views of Venice. 133 mm of rain in 12 hours shutdown Gurgaon completely. Gurgaon has Cyber Hub. DLF malls. Penthouses worth 100 crore but 1 hour of rain turns it into a flooded city. Gurgaon loses ₹200 crore every year to flooding. The funny part? Gurgaon residents pay the highest property taxes in NCR. And still wade through knee-deep water to get to work,” he wrote on Reddit.

“78% of Gurgaon's construction since 2000 happened in flood-prone areas. They literally built a city where water naturally collects,” he added.

Singh didn’t hold back on his criticism of civic apathy. “What's frustrating? Every year, the same story, flooded streets & chaos. Yet authorities do nothing to fix drainage or prepare for the monsoon. One hour of rain and life becomes hell for everyone.”

Taking a swipe at Gurugram’s glitzy image, he wrote, “Gurgaon built fancy towers first. Drains were an afterthought. The result? Every monsoon, the 'millennium city' becomes a swimming pool. Gurgaon's obsession with 'premium' is just expensive stupidity. Status symbols mean nothing if you can't use them 4 months of the year.”

Comparing it to neighbouring Noida, Singh added, “Look, Noida has its own mess. But when it comes to lifestyle, traffic flow, and affordability, Noida tops the list. You can actually get to work during monsoon without hiring a boat. Noida’s real estate is still a little affordable and the growth opportunity is better than Gurgaon.”

His post went viral, striking a chord with citizens sharing similar frustrations.

“This discussion starts every monsoon.. Apart from Income taxes we pay other type of Indirect Taxes like GST, Toll Tax, Vehicle Tax, House Tax, Stamp Duty .. During elections also this discussion starts.. Any political party in governance is same.. I wonder real estate Inventory of even 20 cr priced gets sold in few hours for this kind of infrastructure.. You correctly mentioned that expensive stupidity in Gurgaon is just status symbol.. Bangalore had same kind of conditions few days ahead when monsoon arrived there.. Delhi/NCR is same every year and there is nobody who will listen..” wrote a user.

Another added, “Gurugram is unfit for corporate living. Lots of water logging & inhabitants areas all flooded with water. Move to Noida & no water logging very planned city Noida & greater Noida too! It's an advice from a long time resident at both areas.”