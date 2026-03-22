'₹250 to vent, ₹1,000 to cry': Paytm CEO shares clip of viral Mumbai beach man charging to hear your problems

Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma has shared a video of an unusual service operating on a Mumbai beach that has caught everyone’s eye online.

Reposting the clip on X, Sharma wrote, “I am sure you can’t guess, what does this guy do,” as the video showed a man offering to listen to people’s problems for a fee.

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I am sure you can’t guess, what does this guy do. 😄😄



pic.twitter.com/XxN8HUdVcl — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) March 20, 2026

In the video, the man is seen sitting by the shore next to a placard inviting passersby to share their worries. His approach is simple: he listens without judgment, creating a space where people can speak freely.

He has also created a pricing structure for his service. Everyday issues are priced at ₹250, more serious concerns at ₹500, and for those who want to go deeper, he offers a “cry together” session for ₹1,000.

The man, identified as Prithvi Raj Bohra, says people come to him to unburden themselves, and some leave feeling a sense of relief after being heard.

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Bohra adds that his background in psychology and philosophy helps him not only listen but also offer guidance when needed. He says the demand has been steady, with many appreciating the chance to open up to a stranger who simply listens.

The video has sparked curiosity and discussion online, with many reacting to the idea of turning listening into a service in a fast-paced city like Mumbai.

One user described the idea as an “Early stage mental health startup at concept validation stage with early revenue, solo founder.”

Second user wrote, “As long as he is not robbing ppl to earn money through violence..”

Third user added, “Today it looks funny but is tomorrow's high margin and recession proof business.”

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About the founder:

Vijay Shekhar Sharma is the founder and CEO of Paytm, the digital payments platform owned by One97 Communications. Born in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, in 1978, he started his entrepreneurial journey while still in college, launching early internet ventures before building Paytm in 2010.

He is widely seen as one of the key figures behind India’s mobile payments boom, especially after the 2016 demonetisation pushed digital transactions into the mainstream. Over time, Paytm expanded from a recharge platform into a broader financial services ecosystem including payments, banking and lending.

Sharma also had early exposure to the media and content space and was once an employee of India Today.