'₹5,000 rent, ₹1,500 at cafes': Couple shares monthly cost of remote work from Manali

As remote work continues to redefine where people choose to live, a couple working from the Himalayan town of Manali has sparked widespread discussion online after revealing their surprisingly low monthly expenses.

The couple, who run the Instagram page Two Vagabond Monks, shared a detailed breakdown of their cost of living in Manali, claiming that their essential monthly expenses stay below ₹12,000. Their video has gone viral, with many social media users calling the lifestyle both affordable and aspirational.

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Total monthly expense

According to the couple, they live in a one-room kitchen (1RK) apartment surrounded by Himalayan views and pay just ₹5,000 in monthly rent. While their home is basic and furnished with items they purchased themselves, they noted that fully furnished apartments in the area can cost significantly more, depending on location and amenities.

Their utility costs are equally modest. The couple said their monthly electricity bill typically remains under ₹300. Since they prepare most meals at home, grocery expenses average around ₹4,000 a month. On occasions when they prefer eating out or face power outages, they spend roughly ₹1,500 per month at local cafés and restaurants.

Watch the viral video here:

One of the biggest savings comes from transportation. As remote workers, they have no daily commute and prefer walking to nearby locations. As a result, their transportation expenses rarely exceed ₹500 a month. Combined, their rent, utilities, groceries, dining, and travel costs remain under ₹12,000, according to the couple.

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Social media reactions

The video quickly attracted thousands of reactions online. Many viewers were impressed by the affordability of the mountain lifestyle.

A user commented, "You guys live in Manali in the same price of a weekend trip to Manali would cost "

Another user commented, "This calls for lot of discipline..and a sense of secured inner self. You two have my respect"

Third user wrote, "You are living the dreams of many."