Russia Attacks Ukraine: Explosions heard in Kyiv

Minutes after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine, huge explosions were seen and heard in the latter's Kyiv and Kharkiv regions.

US-based BNO News displayed video footage that showed huge plumes of light on the darkened horizon, part of a Russian forces' attack on eastern Ukraine.

BREAKING: Massive explosions hit the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol pic.twitter.com/6q9rtel9pF — BNO News (@BNONews) February 24, 2022

Putin, in a televised address earlier, said he has authorised Russian forces to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine's Donbass region.

He said the Russian military action is aimed at ensuring a "demilitarization and denazification" of Ukraine. Putin also called on Ukrainian servicemen to lay down their arms and leave the battle zone.

The Russian president stated that the action is taken in response to threats from Ukraine, adding that Russia doesn't have any intention to occupy its neighbour.

He also cautioned other nations that any attempt to meddle with the Russian action would result in "consequences they have never seen."