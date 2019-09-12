Saaho box office collection Day 13: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor's film unstoppable at the ticket counter

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho continues to perform well despite mixed reviews. In the on-going Week two of its release, the film has collected over Rs 400 crore in its worldwide box office collection. The Hindi version of the film looks all set to mark Rs 150 crore collection this week, which will make it the 8th film to achieve the feat this year.

The film will also surpass the box office collection of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy soon. The Hindi version of Saaho has collected nearly over Rs 136 crore, which is just around Rs 4 crore short of Gully Boy's lifetime earning of Rs 140.25 crore. The top seven grossers of 2019 include Kabir Singh, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Mission Mangal, Bharat, Kesari, Total Dhamaal and Super 30.

Trade analyst Joginder Tejuja tweeted: "#Saaho (Hindi) is good on Tuesday and brings in 2.90 cr. Total so far: 136.48 cr. 150 cr lifetime is on. HIT (sic)"

#Saaho (Hindi) is good on Tuesday and brings in 2.90 cr Total so far: 136.48 cr 150 cr lifetime is on HIT - Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) September 11, 2019

Saaho (Hindi version) collections:

Opening Day: Rs 24.40 crore

End of Opening Weekend: Rs 79.08 crore

End of Week 1: Rs 116.03 crore

Monday (Day 11): Rs 2.50 crore

Tuesday (Day 12) : nearly RS 3.50 crore

Lifetime collection: Rs 136 crore (approx)

Directed by Sujeeth, the film was released on August 30 in four different languages (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam) across the country and several overseas markets too. The film's Hindi version has minted Rs 5.75 crore (Rs 2.50 crore on Monday and Rs 3.25 on Tuesday) in its second week. Made on a budget of Rs 350 crore, Saaho also performed well in its first week across both domestic and overseas markets. On its opening day itself, the film generated over Rs 130 crore in India. The film had touched Rs 200 crore mark in just two days of release (worldwide collection).

Experts say newly released film Chhichhore, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput, is impacting Saaho's box office business. Released on September 6, Chhicchore has raked in over Rs 50 crore in just five days. Positive reviews and strong word of mouth have also led to a higher footfall for Chhichhore. This week, Saaho will also compete with Ayushmann Khurranan's Dream Girl, which is scheduled to release on September 13.

