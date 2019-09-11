Saaho box office collection Day 12: Prabhas' film all set to surpass Gully Boy's lifetime earning

Saaho box office collection: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho will surpass the box office collection of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy in its second week. The hindi version of Saaho has already collected nearly Rs 135 crore, which is just around 5 crore short of Gully Boy's lifetime earning of Rs 140.25 crore. With the spy-thriller poised to succeed Gully Boy, it is set to become the eighth-highest grosser of 2019, followed by Kabir Singh, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Mission Mangal, Bharat, Kesari, Total Dhamaal and Super 30.

Directed by Sujeeth, the film was released on August 30 in four different languages (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam) across the country and several overseas markets too. The film's Hindi version has minted Rs 5.75 crore (Rs 2.50 crore on Monday and Rs 3.25 on Tuesday) in its second week. Made on a budget of Rs 350 crore, Saaho also performed well in its first week across both domestic and overseas markets. On its opening day itself, the film generated over Rs 130 crore in India. The film had touched Rs 200 crore mark in just two days of release (worldwide collection).

Saaho (Hindi version) collections:

Opening Day: Rs 24.40 crore

End of Opening Weekend: Rs 79.08 crore

End of Week 1: Rs 116.03 crore

Monday (Day 11): Rs 2.50 crore

Tuesday (Day 12) : nearly RS 3.50 crore

Lifetime collection: Rs 135 crore (approx)

Experts say newly released film Chhichhore, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput, is impacting Saaho's box office business. Released on September 6, Chhicchore has raked in over Rs 50 crore in just five days. Positive reviews and strong word of mouth have also led to a higher footfall for Chhichhore. This week, Saaho will also compete with Ayushmann Khurranan's Dream Girl, which is scheduled to release on September 13.

