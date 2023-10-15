'Sab kuch bilkul thanda rakha': Sachin Tendulkar responds to Shoaib Akhtar after India defeats Pakistan by 7 wickets

India on Saturday bundled out Pakistan for a paltry 191 and then riding on Rohit’s brutal fifty registered a seven-wicket win with nearly 20 overs to spare in Ahmedabad.

Right after the win, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took a dig at the former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar. It was a response to a tweet posted by Akhtar just a day before the clash.

The day before the India-Pakistan match in the 2023 Cricket World Cup, Akhtar tweeted a photo of himself celebrating after dismissing Tendulkar in a match. He captioned the tweet, "Kal agar asa kuch kerna hai, toh #ThandRakh (If you want to do something tomorrow, keep calm.)"

Tendulkar replied to Akhtar's tweet the next day after India defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets. He thanked Akhtar for his advice and said, "My friend, aap ka advice follow kiya aur sab kuch billlkoool THANDA rakha."

Tendulkar's tweet was well-received by fans on social media. Many people praised him for his sportsmanship and sense of humor. Others said that the tweet was a good example of the friendly rivalry between India and Pakistan.

"They still see you in dreams sachin bhai... that's you. Unforgettable Sachin Tendulkar. Your 6's and 100's still pain them," a user wrote. Another one commented, "Looks like Shoaib crying and Sachin moving after registering a victory." "Typical Pakistani. Forgetting Sachin can still slam a six out of the park," a third user wrote. "God of cricket thank you for a stunning reply ," a user commented. "SIR YOU ARE GOD OF CRICKET AND WHEN GOD SPEAKS PEOPLE LISTEN," another user commented.

India fired on all cylinders, blowing away arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets in the first encounter in the World Cup 2023. In what is seen as the pinnacle of cricket by fans in the subcontinent, Indian captain Rohit Sharma emerged as the star of the match, scoring a 63-ball 86 to power his team to achieve the modest target of 192.

The Pakistani bowling attack is one of the best in the world, with bowlers like Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, and Haris Rauf. However, in the India-Pakistan match in the 2023 Cricket World Cup, Pakistan had a very low score to defend.

There are a few reasons for this. First, the Indian bowlers bowled well, with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj taking several wickets. Second, the Pakistani batsmen made some careless mistakes, such as getting out to soft dismissals. Third, the Indian batsman played very well, with Rohit Sharma scoring 86 and therefore contributing significantly for the match.

