Sachin Tendulkar asks netizens to help find Taj employee who gave him batting tip; Taj Hotels delivers

Even the best in the business needs a helping hand at times and that's what happened with batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar. The legend took to Twitter to share an anecdote that goes back to his batting days. He called it a chance encounter and asked netizens to help him find a Taj Coromandel employee who gave him a tip about his elbow guard.

"A chance encounter can be memorable! I had met a staffer at Taj Coromandel, Chennai during a Test series with whom I had a discussion about my elbow guard, after which I redesigned it. I wonder where he is now and wish to catch up with him. Hey netizens, can you help me find him?"

Taj Hotels responded to the tweet and found the employee for Tendulkar. "Thank you Mr. Tendulkar for sharing your memorable encounter with our colleague during your stay in Chennai. We are proud of our associates who have imbibed the culture of Tajness. We have located him and would be delighted to connect the two of you for a meeting," it said.

Thank you Mr. Tendulkar for sharing your memorable encounter with our colleague during your stay in Chennai. We are proud of our associates who have imbibed the culture of Tajness. We have located him and would be delighted to connect the two of you for a meeting. pic.twitter.com/USvyW88BxY - Taj Hotels (@TajHotels) December 15, 2019

Sachin Tendulkar revealed in a video how the employee helped him with the tip. During his stay at the hotel, the employee had come to get Tendulkar the coffee he had ordered and said that he wanted to discuss something about cricket with the legend and asked if it was okay.

When Tendulkar asked him to go on, the Taj employee said, "Whenever I see you wear an arm guard your bat swing changes." The waiter told him that he had seen his batting and was a huge fan. He used to rewind the shots 5-7 times, Tendulkar said in the video.

The legend said that after that discussion he made adjustments to his elbow guard to improve his batting. Tendulkar said that the Taj employee was the only person apart from himself who noticed the change in the bat swing. "You won't believe that I actually came back to the room from the ground, I carried my elbow guard and redesigned it according to the correct size and with the right amount of padding and where the strap should be," he said.

Also read: Sundar Pichai marvels at girl who scored 0 in quantum physics! Here's why

Also read: 'Just isn't our style': Anand Mahindra gets Perak clip taking dig at Royal Enfield removed