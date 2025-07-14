'Life takes us in different directions sometimes': Saina Nehwal announces separation from Parupalli Kashyap after 7 yrs of marriage

Star badminton player Saina Nehwal has announced her separation from fellow badminton star Parupalli Kashyap after nearly seven years of marriage. The couple, both renowned figures in Indian badminton, tied the knot in 2018 following a long-term relationship. Nehwal made the announcement through an Instagram post on Sunday, 13 July, expressing the decision to part ways.

The announcement has come as a surprise to many, given the couple's prominent position in the sports community. Saina and Parupalli, who both trained at the Pullela Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad, have been significant figures in Indian badminton, with Nehwal achieving an Olympic bronze medal and Kashyap a Commonwealth Games gold.

In her Instagram post, Saina stated, "Life takes us in different directions sometimes. After much thought and consideration, Kashyap Parupalli and I have decided to part ways. We're choosing peace, growth, and healing—for ourselves and each other. I'm grateful for the memories and wish nothing but the best moving forward. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy during this time." Parupalli has yet to publicly respond to the announcement.

Saina and Parupalli's relationship began long before their marriage, having been together for over a decade. The couple's partnership extended beyond personal life into their professional careers, with Parupalli transitioning into a coaching role to support Saina in the later stages of her career.

Throughout their time together, Saina and Parupalli demonstrated a strong bond, both on and off the court. Kashyap was instrumental in Saina's coaching efforts, especially as she made attempts at a comeback following injury setbacks post-2016. His role shifted from sparring partner to strategic mentor over the years.

In 2019, Saina showed impressive form under Parupalli's guidance, notably defeating PV Sindhu in the National Championships. His constant presence and tactical advice, particularly during domestic and international tournaments, reflected their dynamic and supportive relationship.

While the announcement marks the end of their marriage, Saina and Parupalli's journey together has left a lasting impact on Indian badminton. Saina last competed on the professional circuit in June 2023, while Parupalli has continued his focus on coaching.