'Metro... In Dino' box office collection day 10: Anurag Basu directorial nears ₹40 crore in India. Will it make ₹50 crore soon?

Anurag Basu's latest film Metro... In Dino has held its own at the Indian box office ever since its theatrical release. The film has neared the ₹40 crore mark at the domestic box office on its second Sunday.

Metro... In Dino collected ₹3.5 crore on its opening day and ₹26.85 crore in its first week at the Indian box office. The film further went on to make ₹2.35 crore on its second Friday, ₹4.6 crore on its second Saturday, and around ₹4.75 crore on its second Sunday.

With this, the film earned a total of around ₹38.55 crore on July 13. The film logged a decent occupancy in its shows on Sunday, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

Metro... In Dino's shows on Sunday, the overall occupancy was 44.79%, with evening shows reaching the highest occupancy at 66.24%.

Meanwhile, sources within the film industry have disputed media reports that Metro... In Dino's budget is around ₹85-100 crore. A source close to the film told India Today that the film was made at a modest budget of ₹40 crore.

“'Metro... In Dino' was made on a modest budget. The production cost was around Rs 40 crore, and around another seven crore was spent on print and advertising. It was always meant to be a heartfelt, grounded story. The focus was never on scale, but on telling something real and relatable,” the source said.

Directed by Anurag Basu, the film is a spiritual sequel to the 2007 film Life in a... Metro. Metro... In Dino comprises multiple stories of contemporary couples, which converge at some point in the film. The stories in the film are set in four metro cities of India — Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore.

Produced by T-Series, the film stars Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Saswata Chatterjee in significant roles. Metro... In Dino was released on July 10.