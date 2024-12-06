'Salami ka khoobsurat andaz': Pakistan paraglider crash lands on chief guest at an official event: Watch viral video

A dramatic incident involving a paraglider has taken social media by storm after a video of the unexpected landing went viral. The footage, which has garnered thousands of views since being shared on X by user Ghar Ke Kalesh, showcases the paraglider descending amidst a trail of vibrant red and blue smoke, aiming for a designated landing area.

However, the situation took a comical turn when the paraglider miscalculated his timing and speed, resulting in a sudden landing that crashed directly onto the first row of seated guests, including the event's chief guest.

Chaos erupted as attendees scrambled for safety, with the video capturing the glider entangled in the parachute’s fabric, which appeared visibly damaged. Fortunately, reports indicate that no injuries were sustained during the incident.

The mishap occurred in November 2023 during a celebration marking Gilgit-Baltistan’s 76th Independence Day, as reported by The Khaleej Times. The unexpected landing has since sparked laughter and disbelief among viewers online.

"He landed like Green Goblin in spiderman movie."

"Pakistan got talent "

"Nishana chukna nhi chahiye bhaijaan." (You shouldn't miss the aim, brother)