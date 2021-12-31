Salman Khan-backed BollyCoin starts releasing NFTs from Dabangg franchise

BollyCoin, a platform bringing Bollywood to the blockchain, has started releasing the collection of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) from the Dabangg franchise, with the first set unveiled on Thursday, December 30.

Co-founded by producer and Salman Khan's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri, the project has launched the collection in weekly phases, beginning with villains of the Dabangg franchise.

The NFT drop will end on February 11, 2022, with NFTs of Salman Khan's iconic character 'Chulbul Pandey'.

BollyCoin has collaborated with Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productionz, and Arbaaz Khan Production.

BollyCoin NFT holders will get access to an exclusive club named 'The Green Room' on the platform.

The club will give them benefits like VIP access to the metaverse and physical events, giveaways, celebrity interactions, exclusive selection of NFTs and sneak peeks of unreleased NFTs.

The NFT holders will also have access to 25% more Chulbul Pandey NFTs when the collection drops in February.

The NFT market is picking pace in India with many celebrities of the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan hopping on the bandwagon this year. Their entry has generated a lot of buzz, resulting in a lot of awareness about this rising industry.

BollyCoin had announced its arrival in October with plans for a marketplace that would offer a selection of NFTs created from original Bollywood media.

The platform also has its own cryptocurrency token, which is listed on decentralised exchanges UniSwap and QuickSwap.