Salman Khan to build a 19-storey hotel in Mumbai: Report

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is planning to build a 19-storey hotel at a prime location in Mumbai, the Times of India reported. The BMC has authorised proposals for a hotel on a sea-facing Carter Road land owned by the actor's mother, Salma Khan.

Earlier, the land was part of the Starlet CHS residential building, which the Khans had purchased apartments in and planned to renovate into a residential complex. However, it appears that the family's plans have changed.

Sapre & Associates, the Khans' architect, has now shared a new plan for a "commercial centrally air-conditioned building with a height of 69.90 metres" under the city's new Development Control & Promotion Regulation (DCPR-2034).

As per the blueprint of the plan, the first and second floors of the 19-storey building will feature a café and a restaurant. The third floor will house a gym and swimming pool, the fourth will be a service floor, and the fifth and sixth floors will house a convention centre. According to the Times of India report, floors seven to 19 will be utilised for the hotel.

Salman's father, the legendary writer Salim Khan, told the Times of India in 2011 that they keep buying properties all the time.

Salman Khan had reportedly leased a flat in Bandra West, Mumbai, for a monthly fee of roughly Rs 1.5 lakh in April of this year. The actor also owns the house where he resides in Galaxy Apartments, as well as a farmhouse near Pavel and a beach property in Gorai.

In terms of professional commitments, Salman is shooting for his upcoming film, Tiger 3 which is directed by Maneesh Sharma and has Katrina Kaif as the female lead. Recently, he was seen in a cameo in Pathaan. Salman was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

