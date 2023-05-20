The Real Kerala Story: LDF government in Kerala releases advertisement on second anniversary day

The LDF government in Kerala on Saturday published an advertisement, The Real Kerala Story, to mark its two years in power. The ruling government has picked the tagline from the title of the controversial film "The Kerala Story", which has been creating waves across the country for its storyline.

Terming it "the Real Kerala Story" of social harmony and progressive values under its rule, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said by embracing social justice, his government drives inclusive development that empowers all. He shared the message on Twitter on Saturday.

"Kerala weaves a tale of social harmony and progressive values. Embracing social justice, we drive inclusive development that empowers all. On Kerala Government's second anniversary, we celebrate the #RealKeralaStory, where dreams flourish and humanity thrives," Vijayan tweeted.

In the "Real Kerala Story" advertisement, the government describes Kerala as a "jewel in India's crown" and a "beacon of progressive ideals." The picture of CM Vijayan is featured in the advertisement along with that of people representing various sections of the society including farmers, healthcare workers, transgenders and so on.

The government has also listed its various achievements in the last two years in full-page advertisements in the newspapers. It also claimed that the state has emerged as an exemplar of "people-centric progress" and a "unique model of inclusive development."

It says that Kerala has made remarkable achievements under the Left regime in the areas of sustainable development, innovations, healthcare, tourism and so on, he said pointing out various national indexes in this regard and recognitions.

"Kerala shines as a beacon of progressive ideals, where every voice matters and the spirit of unity paves the way for a brighter future," it said.

'The Kerala Story; BO collection

The movie, The Kerala Story, has earned more than Rs 170 crore in 15 days of its release.

Directed by Sudipto Sen, the film, starring Adah Sharma as the lead, highlights the issue of forced religious conversion. As per box office records, the film added more Rs 6.40 crore on day 15 to its collections, taking the total to stand around Rs 171.72 crore.

The controversy

The first trailer for The Kerala Story showed that 32,000 women from the state were forcefully converted into Islam. After legal intervention, the makers changed the description of the film's trailer from 'story of 32,000 women' to that of three women.

Since its release, the film has received an equal amount of support and disdain. While some political parties and leaders, including the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party have praised it, some state governments like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu have refused to screen it at cinemas in an effort to control communal tensions.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court paused a May 8 order by the West Bengal government banning the screening of 'The Kerala Story' in the state. Putting a stay on the state government's order, the Supreme Court said West Bengal is duty-bound to maintain law and order. "Law cannot be used to put a premium on public intolerance, otherwise all films will land in the same spot," the court noted.

Earlier on Friday (May 12), the Supreme Court had pulled up the West Bengal government over its decision to ban 'The Kerala Story' in the state. "Why can't The Kerala Story be released in Bengal? Is it about artistic freedom? The film is running in the rest of the country," the court observed.

