Saudi Arabia plans to have 'world's richest T20 league', approaches IPL owners: Report

In order to give tough competition to the BCCI, the Saudi Arabia government is reportedly planning to set up its own IPL-like T20 league.

According to an Australian media report, Saudi government authorities have already taken the first step by meeting with the owners of the IPL teams.

"Our aim is to create a sustainable industry for locals and expats living in the Kingdom and make Saudi Arabia a global cricketing destination," Prince Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud, Saudi Arabia's Cricket Federation chairman was quoted by Arab News last month.

The details of the meeting are not disclosed yet. The report further added that there is a chance that Indian players may be allowed to participate in the upcoming league. However, the BCCI's rules don't permit Indian players to participate in any T20 league apart from IPL. A player has to be completely cut off from BCCI to play in any other league.

In terms of investment, the IPL team owners own franchises in other leagues too. Notably, the franchises in Cricket South Africa's SA20 are totally owned by those who have a team in the IPL, which means the rules of the Indian cricketing body doesn't stop franchises from investing in other leagues.

Therefore, it is important to note that Saudi Arabia would need the cooperation of the BCCI to allow players to participate otherwise it won’t be as big as IPL in India.

Also Read: IPL 2023: Disney Star says 30.7 cr viewers tuned in to live broadcast of first 10 matches