SBI YONO App shows 'error M005'; faces customers' ire on Twitter

Several State Bank of India (SBI) customers faced problems in carrying out transactions on banks' Yono app (You Only Need One) on Tuesday, December 2. Many took to social media to notify the bank that they were unable to do transactions. SBI customers complained the bank's mobile app was showing error code 'M005' and causing hindrances to their transactions.

Since few hours trying to login Yono SBI app, M0005 error is coming and not able to get into app. prashant sonwane (@prashantsonwane) December 1, 2020

@TheOfficialSBI YONO app is not working, getting error code M005. pic.twitter.com/eMtc7LRs7u Vaibhav Marathey (@vaibhavmarathey) December 1, 2020

One Twitter user wrote, " Yono app is very worst banking app I've encountered so far. Why don't you guys look into some development issues and resolve".

@TheOfficialSBI yono app is the very worst banking app I've encountered so far. Why don't you guys look into some development issues and resolve Sasi Ram (@SasidharRam) December 1, 2020

Several other users said the app often shows error and create problem in their day-to-day transactions.

