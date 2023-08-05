Scam alert! IRCTC warns users of fake 'Rail Connect' app to trick Indians; check how to be safe

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), which manages online train ticket booking services, on Friday took to X (formerly Twitter) to warn users about a malicious mobile app campaign that is in circulation.

"It has been reported that a malicious and fake mobile app campaign is in circulation where some fraudsters are sending phishing links at a mass level and insisting users download fake ‘IRCTC Rail Connect’ mobile app to trick common citizens into fraudulent activities," it said.

IRCTC advised people to not fall prey to such deceptive tactics by using only the official IRCTC Rail Connect mobile app available on Google Play Store for Android users and the Apple App Store for iOS users.

"People are advised not to fall prey of such fraudsters and use only IRCTC’s official Rail Connect Mobile Apps from Google Play Store or Apple App Store, and call IRCTC Customer Care on official numbers published on IRCTC official website http://irctc.co.in. Be Alert! Be Safe!," the platform, which manages railway and tourism-related services said.

A few months back, IRCTC had issued a warning to all its users about a fake Android app and a website created by scammers in attempts to steal sensitive information from users.

The fake IRCTC app is with the name 'irctcconnect.apk' and is being circulated via messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram, it said. Scammers are sending messages with the link of the fake website or APK file of the fake app saying that this is the real website or app to book train tickets from IRCTC.

IRCTC said fraudsters are using the fake app and website to obtain sensitive net banking credentials, including UPI details and credit/debit card information from unsuspecting victims. It urged its users to remain cautious and not to download any suspicious apps or visit any suspicious websites.

