'Scam Alert!': Richa Chadha blasts Air India, MakeMyTrip for their poor services, gets full refund in hours

Actor Richa Chadha recently took to social media and called out online travel company MakeMyTrip and airline Air India over their services. Terming them as "scamsters", the Fukrey actor asked consumers to avoid these companies in 2024.

"SCAM ALERT! @makemytrip @airindia Perhaps the best way for substandard airlines to make a quick buck is to cancel flights without intimation, or change timings so you miss your connections! With the collusion of so-called convenient flight booking portals like @makemytrip," Richa wrote.

She further added, "Thakela customer service at MakeMyTrip will ensure there’s no option for you to claim a refund, try it! If they owe you money, your booking id will “not exist”!"

"Rude customer care chicks at Air India will ensure your business class fare is pocketed, won’t even apologise for changing timings last minute or being arrogant! Do yourself a favour, avoid these 2 SCAMSTERS in 2024! I hope your companies endure more losses than you have in all of your collective histories, saste cheats! #BlacklistAirIndia #BanMakemytrip," the post further read.

Her post soon went viral on social media, with many people sharing similar experiences.

Hours later, the actor shared an update that MakeMyTrip and Air India finally processed her refund.

"Within hours of this tweet, I received the entire refund! For 2 weeks my assistant had followed up, to no avail. MakeMyTrip said the refund hadn’t come through from Air India, hence the delay. I received one call from Air India’s SOCIAL MEDIA team, not their customer service. I guess, they’re bothered by appearances, not poor service," Richa Chadha wrote.

She further urged people to use their voice as she claimed that big companies care only about their image and not their customers.

"And MMT and Air India, I appreciate all the help, thanks. Do ask yourselves - would you have been so prompt if it wasn’t a celebrity? If your answer is yes, PLZ READ THE COMMENTS UNDER THE TWEET: you will find ordinary customers with unsolved queries. Solve them," she stated.

Update : Within hours of this tweet, I received the entire refund! For 2 weeks my assistant had followed up, to no avail. @makemytrip said the refund hadn’t come through from @airindia , hence the delay. I received one call from Air India’s SOCIAL MEDIA team, not their customer… https://t.co/TyoxWBzvNo — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 31, 2023

