'Salaar' box office collection: Prabhas-starrer eyes Rs 350-cr mark in India, mints Rs 600-cr worldwide

Prabhas-starrer Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire had a blockbuster start at the box office and continues to perform well even after 10 days of its release. The film is now eyeing the Rs 350 crore mark at the domestic box office.

Salaar made Rs 308 crore in its first week and further went on to add Rs 9.62 crore on its second Friday, Rs 12.55 crore on its second Saturday and about Rs 14.50 crore on its second Sunday at the India box office, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. With this, the film's total collection now stands at Rs 344.67 crore as of Sunday, December 31.

Meanwhile, globally, the film has earned over Rs 600 crore. "Salaar ZOOMS past Rs 600 crore club at the WW Box Office on its 10th day. #Prabhas becomes the only star in south India to hold three Rs 600 cr club movies," trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the movie is set in the fictional city of Khansaar and focuses on two friends who turn foes due to circumstances. The film features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Sriya Reddy and Easwari Rao in pivotal roles.

Salaar hit the screens in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi on December 22.

Recently, Prabhas, while talking about the success of his film said, "I am deeply grateful and humbled by the immense love and support given by the audience. Witnessing Salaar’s fantastic run at the box office has been nothing but an incredible reward to me and my entire team. Every single person involved in the project has put out their heart to deliver their best, and we are thrilled to see the positive impact it has had on the viewers."

The movie marks the biggest collaboration between KGF director Prashanth Neel and Baahubali star Prabhas.

It released a day after Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki.

Despite a massive box office clash, the Prabhas and Prithviraj starrer performed well at the box office.

