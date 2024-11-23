'Scary part is the rate at which...': Nithin Kamath warns young Indian men about diabetes in India, says it is a ticking bomb

Nithin Kamath, CEO and co-founder of Zerodha, has raised concerns about the rising diabetes cases in India. Sharing his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), he called for immediate preventive steps and systemic changes to tackle this growing health issue.

Kamath pointed out that India now has the world's highest number of diabetes cases, affecting over 21 crore people. He noted that diabetes, once considered a "disease of affluence," now impacts people across all age groups and economic backgrounds.

Diabetes is a ticking time bomb for India. We have the largest number of people with diabetes in the world.



Nithin Kamath highlighted the worrying lack of awareness about diabetes, saying, “About 27.5 per cent of people with diabetes don’t even know they have it. Among those who do, very few receive adequate treatment.”

He also shared data about the high lifetime risk of diabetes for young urban populations. “If you’re a 20-year-old woman living in a city today, you have a 64.6 per cent chance of developing diabetes during your lifetime. For young men, the risk stands at 55.5 per cent,” Kamath stated.

Nithin Kamath highlighted systemic issues like the lack of health insurance as a factor in India’s diabetes crisis. With less than 20% of the population insured, many Indians have to pay for medical expenses out of pocket, which hits low-income families the hardest.

He stressed the need for a multi-faceted approach to tackle the diabetes epidemic, focusing on prevention. Kamath suggested that simple lifestyle changes can go a long way in reducing the risk.

“Simple changes like walking or cycling for an extra five minutes daily can significantly lower the risk of diabetes,” he recommended, underscoring the role of exercise and healthy diets in prevention.

Kamath emphasized the need for early detection programs, better access to healthcare, and wider insurance coverage to address the diabetes crisis. While praising startups and organizations promoting healthier lifestyles, he called for a unified effort from individuals, businesses, and policymakers to tackle the issue effectively.