'Schools are useless': Helpless parent’s heartbreaking post on 8th std kid studying till midnight strikes a chord

A Pune-based certified financial analyst (CFA) recently took to social media to shed light on the excessive pressure of homework and projects on young school students. He wrote that his kid would allegedly not be allowed to participate in his PE period if he did not do the project work.

The CFA, identified as Niteen S Dharmawat, even claimed that his son is awake till 12:00-12:30 am every single day, adding he feels helpless in front of the system.

In a video shared along with his post, Dharmawat said, "There are so many things kids are doing, this is just an example. Since evening, he has been doing some homework or the other. There is a lot of pressure. Why are we doing this?" He added that if his kid is not getting enough sleep due to the project work.

"Schools are useless. This is 12 midnight. 8th std kid is still doing some nonsense project after completing homework. Terror is such that if he doesn't do it, he won't be allowed to participate in his favourite PE period. Every day he is awake till 12-1230. As a parent, I'm feeling so helpless from this rotten system. Whatever I was against, I have to face it from my kid now," he said in his post.

The post went viral on the social media platform in no time, with users agreeing to the CFA's take. They believed that these projects are pointless and serve no purpose in real life.

"Homework should be illegal worldwide," a user said.

"Could agree more... Most of these projects are not only a sheer waste of time, but also of precious resources like paper! It would be much better if kids were right some basic life skills in that time instead," a second user wrote.

"Indian school education is the worst in the whole world. No innovations, only useless hardwork," a third user commented.

"This is the same story all over India. Those projects are useless and worthless and serves no purpose in real life ever. Such a stupid and outdated education system and no one is ready to reform it. They are wasting time, energy and resources of everyone involved with the student. Such waste of precious human life," another user commented.