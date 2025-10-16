‘Worked two weekends for this?’: Employee’s comp-off for Diwali rejected, viral Reddit post hits too close to home

A WhatsApp conversation between an employee and their manager, now viral on Reddit, has sparked a debate about workplace rigidity and the lack of appreciation many Indian employees face even after working extra hours.

The post captures the frustration of an employee whose Diwali comp-off request was rejected despite working weekends to earn it. In the exchange, the employee politely reminds their manager about a prior discussion regarding compensatory leave.

The employee wrote: “Ma’am please mujhe 2 din compoff use karna hai Diwali ke week me.. mene saare seniors se permission leli thi pehele hi,” they wrote. The manager, however, denied the claim, responding curtly, “Demo k time toh baat nai hua.”

The employee then replied,“Aapne pucha tha na ki tumlog ho kya next week toh I told you mujhe compoff lena h tab aapne bola haa theek hai.”

According to the post, the employee had worked two weekends — putting in over 12 hours each time — with the understanding that they could use the compensatory off during Diwali week. But now, HR has refused to approve it, leaving the employee upset after having already made festive plans.

The incident struck a chord with many Reddit users, who shared similar experiences of being denied basic time-offs or being expected to overwork without compensation.

One commenter recalled,“Back in the day, had a fight with my manager on Independence Day because I wasn’t responding to his emails. He shouted at me and told me mails have to be responded to within 2 hours — leave or no leave. HR told me it’s company culture. I updated my resume that day and started looking out.”

Another user offered words of support,“Hang in there. Keep repeating ‘this too shall pass’ because it will.”

Others encouraged the employee to stand firm and not tolerate unfair treatment, “Don’t ask, just inform them that you are taking comp-off for the weekend work. If they deny this as well, don’t do overtime next time,” one wrote.

Another added, “There should be some benefit to you for your work. Don’t think about appraisal — obviously you don’t want to work here for long.”