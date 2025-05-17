Schools can curb sugar, but will Indian parents care? Zerodha's Nithin Kamath raises a hard truth

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath has once again raised the alarm on India’s growing diabetes epidemic, this time welcoming the CBSE’s directive for schools to set up “Sugar Boards” to monitor and reduce students’ sugar intake.



“This is a step in the right direction,” Kamath wrote on X, acknowledging the move while pointing out the bigger challenge ahead: how to get parents to care.

Kamath’s concern goes beyond school canteens. He emphasized the need to curb widespread consumption of sugary sodas, teas, coffees, malted drinks, chocolates, and sweets—all of which are sugar-laden staples in Indian households.

This call to action is part of Kamath’s broader campaign highlighting India’s diabetes crisis.



With over 21 crore Indians now living with diabetes, the country holds the grim title of the world’s diabetes capital. Kamath has called it a “ticking time bomb,” warning that no social class is immune and that the disease is striking younger Indians at alarming rates. He cited data showing that a 20-year-old urban Indian woman today has a 64.6% lifetime risk of developing diabetes, while young men face a 55.5% risk.

The real danger, Kamath notes, lies in the silent spread: nearly 28% of diabetics in India are unaware they have it, and the majority of those diagnosed struggle to afford proper treatment. With less than 20% of Indians covered by health insurance, the burden falls heavily on families.

For Kamath, there’s no magic bullet. He advocates for a combination of public awareness, insurance for vulnerable groups, early detection, and simple daily lifestyle tweaks like walking a few extra minutes or reducing sedentary time.