Schools, colleges to reopen in Rajasthan from Jan 18: CM Ashok Gehlot

Educational institutions including schools, colleges, universities, coaching institutes will reopen in Rajasthan from January 18 after a gap of over nine months since the outbreak of COVID pandemic. The state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made this announcement on Tuesday. The recent fall in number of coronavirus cases and high recovery rate of 96.31 per cent in the state seem to have boosted the confidence to resume studies physically in the educational institutions.

Keeping in view the falling COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, classes from 9 to 12 in schools, last year classes of university and college, coaching centers and government training institutes have been directed to be opened from 18 January, CM Ashok Gehlot said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Also, due to the process of COVID-19 vaccination, medical college, dental college, nursing college and paramedical college have also been instructed to open from 11 January. In all these educational institutions, 50 percent attendance of the total capacity in each class will be on the first day, the remaining 50 percent will be on the second day, he added.

The CM said that the state of Corona in Rajasthan is well controlled with excellent management and cooperation of the people. The recovery rate has risen to an all-time high of 96.31 percent. With positive cases being zero in some districts, the situation is better in other districts as well, he said.

In the last COVID-19 guidelines issued on January 2, the state government had said that night curfew will remain in force from 8 pm to 6 am within the urban limits of13 districts of Rajasthan till January 15.

Schools, colleges and coaching institutes will remain closed till January 15 for students and regular classes activities. However, online education will continue, the state government had stated.