‘Science illiterate boomer uncle...’: Liver Doc slams Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu for supporting Gomutra claims 

Liver specialist and clinician-scientist Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, popularly known as ‘The Liver Doctor’ on social media, slammed Zoho co-founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu for supporting IIT Madras Director Prof. V Kamakoti, who recently highlighted the medicinal benefits of cow urine (gomutra).

In a post ox X, the Liver Doc slammed the ongoing debate and wrote, “Hey science illiterate boomer uncle, your so-called Indian traditional medicine, Siddha also encourages fecal transplants. How long will you keep putting your foot in your mouth and speak through your rear, misinform your followers, and make a fool of yourself?"

Related Articles

Hey science illiterate boomer uncle, your so-called Indian traditional medicine, Siddha also encourages fecal transplants. How long will you keep putting your foot in your mouth and speak through your rear, misinform your followers, and make a fool of yourself?



As a man of… https://t.co/xOs6DUthPP pic.twitter.com/wlJFeXl1L9 — TheLiverDoc (@theliverdr) January 22, 2025

"As a man of influence, spread valuable information on how as a community we can progress through science and the scientific method, instead of promoting ancient nonsense and primal therapies and amplifying fools who misinform, like the IIT Madras professor,” the Liver Doc said highlighting Zoho CEO's role in influencing mass opinion.

Vembu defended Kamakoti, asserting that those mocking cow urine fail to understand evolving scientific perspectives. Drawing parallels, he noted the growing interest in fecal transplants and fecal pills derived from healthy individuals — especially from pre-industrial societies — as a method to restore gut bacteria.

The people who are mocking cow urine don't know how fecal transplants and fecal pills (yes!) from very healthy individuals (preferably from pre-industrial societies, not exposed to modern diets) are seeing growing scientific interest due to their role in restoring beneficial gut… — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) January 21, 2025

“If you would really like to know how fecal transplants have science behind its use, you can read about our work here. We have pioneered this method in salvaging patients dying of severe alcohol-associated hepatitis,” the Liver Doc added sharing links of articles.

Kamakoti, speaking at an event on January 15, claimed that cow urine possesses “anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and digestive properties” and can be an effective treatment for conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). His remarks, however, sparked criticism, with some detractors dismissing the claims as pseudoscience and questioning the rationality behind such statements.

“Urine therapy has no such known benefits and there is no science behind promoting its use. Educate yourself. And stop with the Strawman fallacies,” the Liver Doc explained.