'Gomutra has anti-bacterial properties': IIT Madras Director under fire for claiming cow urine has medicinal value

A video of IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti praising the "medicinal value" of cow urine (gomutra) during an event in Chennai has gone viral on social media, sparking criticism from political leaders and organisations.

Speaking at a Go Samrakshana Sala event during Maatu Pongal celebrations last Wednesday, Kamakoti highlighted the importance of protecting indigenous cattle breeds and promoting organic farming. He narrated an anecdote involving a sanyasi who, according to him, recovered from a high fever after consuming gomutra.

“Gomiyam (cow urine/gomutra) has anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and digestive properties. It is useful as a medicine for conditions such as Irritable Bowel Syndrome,” Kamakoti stated. He urged consideration of cow urine's "medicinal value" while emphasising organic farming's economic and environmental benefits.

The remarks drew sharp criticism. Dravidar Kazhagam denounced the claim, calling it "shameful" and contrary to truth. DMK leader TKS Elangovan accused Kamakoti of aligning with what he alleged was the central government's agenda to "spoil" education. Congress leader Karti P. Chidambaram took to Twitter, saying: “Peddling pseudoscience by @iitmadras Director is most unbecoming @IMAIndiaOrg.”

Kamakoti spoke on the broader significance of indigenous cattle in agriculture. He doubled down on the importance of "Go samrakshana" (cow protection) in organic farming and its economic, nutritional, and environmental benefits. He argued that "we can forget Bhoomi Mata (mother earth) if we use fertilisers," advocating for a swift transition to natural farming practices.

The IIT Director also touched on biogas production, the prevention of farmland conversion for commercial purposes, and the need for projects like the Regenerative Agriculture Stack Architecture program of IIT-Madras. This initiative, according to Kamakoti, involves automation in goshala operations and producing biogas and Panchagavyam (an organic product).

In his speech, Kamakoti alleged that the British, under Thomas Babington Macaulay, sought to eliminate indigenous cows to weaken India's economy and increase dependence on the colonial system. He also referenced British-era slaughterhouses, mentioning one with the capacity to butcher 30,000 cows daily.

The director's comments come against the backdrop of scientific studies on cow urine, including a 2019 study published in Nature, which explored peptide profiling and bioactive properties in gomutra.

Kamakoti, who assumed charge as IIT-Madras director in 2022, is an organic farmer himself and a recipient of the DRDO Academy Excellence Award (2013) for his contributions to scientific research and technology development.

Maatu Pongal, celebrated on the second day of the Tamil month Thai, is dedicated to cows and bulls, recognizing their contributions to agriculture. The event in Chennai saw prayers and celebrations acknowledging their role in farming and allied activities.