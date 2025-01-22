'Those mocking cow urine don't...': Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu backs IIT Madras Director on Gomutra claims

Zoho Corporation CEO Sridhar Vembu has come out in support of IIT Madras Director Prof. V Kamakoti, who recently highlighted the medicinal benefits of cow urine (gomutra). Kamakoti, speaking at an event on January 15, claimed that cow urine possesses “anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and digestive properties” and can be an effective treatment for conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). His remarks, however, sparked criticism, with some detractors dismissing the claims as pseudoscience and questioning the rationality behind such statements.

Amid the backlash, Vembu defended Kamakoti, asserting that those mocking cow urine fail to understand evolving scientific perspectives. Drawing parallels, he noted the growing interest in fecal transplants and fecal pills derived from healthy individuals—especially from pre-industrial societies—as a method to restore gut bacteria.

The people who are mocking cow urine don't know how fecal transplants and fecal pills (yes!) from very healthy individuals (preferably from pre-industrial societies, not exposed to modern diets) are seeing growing scientific interest due to their role in restoring beneficial gut… — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) January 21, 2025

"And gut bacteria are the most vital component of our immune system, playing a crucial role in our physical and mental health," Vembu said in a tweet. "So, 'cow urine and cow dung have beneficial properties' is not some superstitious quackery. Modern science is converging there. It is the closed-minded fanatic who takes part in online mobs."

Vembu further highlighted that India's traditional knowledge systems hold valuable insights the world is beginning to appreciate. "As a civilization, we will holistically invent technology so that human life on this planet is in harmony with nature. It is profound ignorance masquerading as the 'rationalist' outlook that is using patterns of thought already being challenged in the West to attack our deep thinkers here. We will fight this fight."

In defense of Kamakoti, Vembu described the IIT Director as an accomplished researcher and educator. He pointed out that Kamakoti had cited scientific papers supporting the medicinal value of cow urine, adding that modern science is increasingly recognizing the merits of such traditional practices.

"Online mobs are simply channeling their own prejudices, not based on any scientific insight," Vembu remarked.

During his address, Kamakoti also underlined the importance of cow protection, citing its economic, nutritional, and environmental benefits. He argued that a shift away from chemical fertilizers toward organic farming methods is essential for sustainable agriculture. "We can forget Bhoomi Mata (Mother Earth) if we use fertilizers. The quicker we switch to organic, natural ways of farming, only that is good for us," Kamakoti stated.