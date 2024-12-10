Scientist couple's research paper-inspired wedding invite goes viral

As the wedding season unfolds, social media is flooded with videos and photos showcasing various wedding functions and preparations. Among the most eye-catching posts are those featuring unique wedding invitations.

One such invitation, from two scientists, has recently gone viral. The design, which mimics the format of a research paper, has garnered widespread attention for its creativity.

The unique wedding invitation, which takes the form of a research paper, was recently posted on the Twitter account @AgBioWorld. It belongs to Alapati Naimisha and Prem Kumar, who tied the knot on December 5, 2024, with their reception held on December 8. The creative invitation features sections like an introduction, conclusion, and even tables outlining the wedding and reception details.

When two ag scientists get married pic.twitter.com/ogItUPtbVG — Channa Prakash (@AgBioWorld) December 7, 2024

The post featuring the creative wedding invitation has gained over 20,000 views, with many users leaving humorous comments. One user joked that the couple should have added sections for results, discussions, and references, while another admired the effort and thoughtfulness put into creating such a unique invite