SEBI files FIR in cyber security incident; no sensitive data lost

Capital markets regulator SEBI on Saturday said it has lodged a complaint against a cyber security incident noticed on its e-mail system but maintained that no sensitive data was lost.

Recently, a cyber security incident has been noticed on the e-mail system of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) which was undergoing a system upgrade and accordingly an FIR (First Information Report) as per the relevant provisions of law has been filed, the regulator said in a statement.

It, further, said that various mitigation measures were immediately taken in response to that cyber security incident including, informing CERT-IN as per the standard operating procedure, and strengthening the required security configuration of the system among others.

CERT-In is the national nodal agency for responding to computer security incidents as and when they occur.

An official spokesperson said, "It was a small incident. CERT-IN is fully in the loop. No sensitive data was lost. Root cause has been diagnosed and fixed. Prevention for future has been fully implemented".

SEBI said that it constantly monitors its detection and prevention systems and has taken additional measures post-incident to tighten the security procedures for the implementation and migration activities.