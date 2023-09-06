‘Self-confidence critical for nations’: Former CEA on buzz that Centre may rename India as Bharat  

Former Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) Professor Krishnamurthy V Subramanian has said that self-confidence is critical for individuals and nations while adding that it never comes by pretending to be someone else no matter how "cool" that individual or entity might be. Subramanian further said that self-confidence only stems from growing by strengthening one’s roots.

The former CEA’s comments came after reports suggesting that the Centre might bring in a bill in the upcoming special session of the Parliament to rename the country from India to Bharat went viral. The development came after a dinner invite from the Rashtrapati Bhawan to G20 delegates was sent in the name of “President of Bharat” instead of “President of India”.

Subramanian wrote in a post on X formerly known as Twitter: “Self-confidence is critical for individuals & nations. It never comes by pretending to be someone else, how much ever “cool” that individual/ entity may be. Self-confidence ONLY stems from GROWING by strengthening one’s roots. =>BHARAT is critical to NATION’s self-confidence!”

Meanwhile, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India (EAC-PM) member and writer Sanjeev Sanyal said that he cannot understand the fuss. Sanyal further said that the Constitution begins with “India, that is Bharat…” and that both the names are used routinely.

“No idea why there is a fuss. The Constitution begins with: "India, that is Bharat..". We use both names routinely, and in Indian languages Bharat is the normal usage. Perhaps some of old elite were misreading it as "India, that was Bharat....." The record is just being set right,” Sanyal said.

The choice of words on G20 invites sent out to delegates triggered several reactions from opposition party leaders. Article 1 of the Indian Constitution states “India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States”. As per this article, the Constitution officially recognises both India and Bharat as the legitimate names of the country.

