‘Sending something for you’: Swiggy's heartwarming birthday wish to Zomato on its 15th anniversary goes viral

A heartwarming incident on Twitter has captured the attention of the internet, as food delivery giants Swiggy and Zomato engaged in a delightful exchange to celebrate Zomato's 15th birthday.

Swiggy surprised its rival by extending warm wishes in response to a post shared by Zomato on Twitter.

Zomato on Monday marked the momentous occasion of its 15-year journey by posting a picture of two cakes on Twitter. One cake bore the message "Happy Birthday Zomaito," while the other featured the same message with "Zomaato" playfully written in icing.

“It's been 15 years of trying our best, failing a few times, learning to always get back up, and earning your love. Thank you,” read the caption of the post.

it's been 15 years of trying our best, failing a few times, learning to always get back up, and earning your love. thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yBAmK7AcV2 — zomato (@zomato) July 10, 2023

The post attracted numerous well-wishes from users on the platform, including a surprise from rival food delivery app Swiggy. In a heartwarming gesture, Swiggy went the extra mile by sending a cake to Zomato's corporate office in Gurugram. The thoughtful gesture showcased the friendly rivalry between the two brands and brought a sense of joy to the occasion.

“Happy birthday, sending something for you!” the caption read.

happy birthday, sending something for you! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/0VyX4ycb5s — Swiggy (@Swiggy) July 10, 2023

Zomato quickly replied, “thanks buddy”.

thanks buddy 🤗 — zomato (@zomato) July 10, 2023

Swiggy's thoughtful gesture touched the hearts of internet users, garnering widespread appreciation across social media. The act of kindness displayed by Swiggy was met with overwhelming positive responses and resonated deeply with online audiences.

Haaye nazar na lage is pyaar ko 🥺🫠🤌😍 — Anu (@Escapeplace__) July 10, 2023

Ek aisa competitor toh har company deserve karti hai. — Prayush Jain / PJ 🇮🇳 (@jainprayush9) July 10, 2023

Great to see this kind of conversation pic.twitter.com/iUPe6kUPox — Praveenkumar Renganathan (@nrpraveenkumar) July 10, 2023

Kitna parivarik mahol hai😂 — Nagesh Kausadikar (@NKausadikar) July 10, 2023

This heartwarming exchange exemplifies the spirit of goodwill and sportsmanship within the food delivery industry, highlighting that even competitors can come together to celebrate milestones and spread happiness.

