‘Serving in war zones to policy decisions’: US intel chief Tulsi Gabbard on how Bhagavad Gita guides her

Tulsi Gabbard, the newly appointed US Director of National Intelligence and a key figure in the Trump administration, has spoken about how the Bhagavad Gita has shaped her life and career. A practicing Vaishnava Hindu and devoted follower of Lord Krishna, Gabbard shared that she turns to his teachings to Arjuna during both triumphs and challenges.

Gabbard, in an interview with ANI on Monday, emphasized that her personal relationship with God is at the heart of her life. "Whether serving in war zones in different parts of the world or facing challenges today, it is Krishna's teachings to Arjuna in the Bhagavad Gita that I turn to in the best of times and the worst of times," she said.

She highlighted how her spiritual path has helped her break barriers, saying, "I do my very best every day to live a life that is pleasing to God and to serve all of God's children. Through different times in my life, I have continuously learned critical lessons from Krishna’s guidance to Arjuna — lessons that give me strength, peace, and comfort."

Gabbard is in India on a two-and-a-half-day visit as part of a multi-nation tour — her first trip to the country since assuming office. Her agenda includes high-level meetings focused on intelligence cooperation, cybersecurity, and defense ties. Her visit follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s February trip to Washington, where he praised Gabbard for her strong advocacy of India-US relations.

Since arriving in New Delhi early Sunday, Gabbard has engaged in key discussions with Indian officials. She participated in a high-profile security conclave chaired by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, attended by intelligence and security representatives from around 20 countries. The conclave, hosted by the National Security Council Secretariat, has been held alongside the Raisina Dialogue since 2022.

On economic ties, Gabbard noted a shift in outlook toward a more collaborative approach. "There is significant potential for strengthening our economic partnership. It’s encouraging to see a more positive outlook rather than focusing solely on tariffs," she said. She acknowledged that while both Modi and Trump prioritize their nations' economic interests, they are also working toward mutually beneficial solutions.

Gabbard’s visit will culminate on March 18 with an address at the Raisina Dialogue, where she is expected to further outline the future of India-US cooperation.