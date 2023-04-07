Shah Rukh Khan pips Lionel Messi, Prince Harry-Meghan in TIME100 reader poll 

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has secured the topmost position in Time magazine’s poll for its TIME100 list. Over 1.2 million votes were cast in the poll, with Shah Rukh Khan receiving 4 per cent. The Bollywood superstar’s latest film Pathaan is 2023’s biggest box office grosser so far and went onto collect Rs 1,000 crore worldwide.

He also co-produced the Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah-starrer dark comedy Darlings along with Alia Bhatt. The second spot went to Iranian women protesting for freedoms in the country’s Islamic regime after the death of the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September 16 last year. They garnered 3 per cent of the vote and were also recognised in TIME’s 2022 Heroes of the Year and last year’s Person of the Year reader poll.

Amini was detained by Iran’s mortality police who claimed she did not properly cover her hair with the hijab. She collapsed and died three days later.

They trumped the likes of football legend Lionel Messi and Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Britain’s Prince Harry, who was in the news for his tell-all memoir Spare, garnered 1.9 per cent of the vote. Prince Harry recounted moments ranging from Princess Diana’s death in 1997 to Queen Elizabeth’s death in September last year in Spare.

He is also known for founding Invictus Games, an international sporting competition for wounded, injured and sick service people. Meghan Markle, on the other hand, also garnered 1.9 per cent. She is known for her podcast Archetypes where she aims to “investigate, dissect, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also launched the Archewell Foundation and Archewell Productions. Archewell Productions has a creative partnership with Netflix.

Other noteworthy mentions included Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Oscar-winning actor Michelle Yeoh, and Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

