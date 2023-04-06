Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to act together in YRF spy thriller ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’

Fans will finally get to see Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan working together in a spy thriller. Following the enthusiastic response from viewers to Salman's appearance in King Khan’s Pathaan, Yash Raj Films (YRF) has chosen Siddharth Anand to helm Tiger vs Pathaan, the next film in the Spy Universe series from YRF.

The producers have decided to add another part to the movie Pathaan, following the crazy popularity it got after its release, which completely smashed the box office numbers. YRF has given the charge of the direction of the film to Siddharth Anand for this new instalment Tiger vs Pathaan, according to film critic and industry analyst Taran Adarsh, who broke the news on Twitter. The movie will start filming in January 2024.

“BIGGG DEVELOPMENT… SALMAN KHAN - SHAH RUKH KHAN: SIDDHARTH ANAND TO DIRECT… #SalmanKhan and #ShahRukhKhan starrer #TigervsPathaan will be directed by #SiddharthAnand… Starts Jan 2024… Produced by #AdityaChopra. #YRF,” Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter.

Salman Khan will play his character ‘Tiger’ previously seen in two YRF Spy Universe movies, while Shah Rukh Khan reprises his role as super agent ‘Pathaan’.

The first film from the YRF Spy Universe franchise, Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Anand, featured Salman Khan in a cameo role as ‘Tiger’.

This post by the analyst quickly grabbed the attention of the fans on the internet and got 418.6k views till now.

Here are some best reactions from the internet:

Public Expectations would be sky high , anything less then EXTRA ORDINARY efforts could drowned the film ORDINARY — kirit barot (@kiritbarot) April 6, 2023