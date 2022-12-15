Shah Rukh Khan to promote 'Pathaan' at FIFA World Cup Final in Qatar on Dec 18

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who is gearing up for his much-awaited movie Pathaan releasing next year, will promote his movie at the FIFA World Cup Final, scheduled to take place in Qatar on December 18. The Bollywood superstar said that he will be inside the studio of the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup final 2022 to speak about his upcoming film, which also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana, Dimple Kapadia, and others.

On Thursday, the actor shared a promo video on the microblogging site Twitter, in which he said that while Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will be facing each other on the field, he will be joining ace footballer Wayne Rooney in the studio. "Field par Messi aur Mbappe... Studio mein Wayne Rooney aur main (Messi and Mbappe on the field and Wayne Rooney and I in the studio) Pathaan 18 December ki shaam hogi shaandaar (18 December evening will be awesome) Dekhiye FIFA World Cup Final mere saath (watch the finale of FIFA World Cup) with me) LIVE on Jio Cinema and Sports 18," he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, his fan page on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club, also claimed that the actor will promote Pathaan at the FIFA World Cup Finals during the pre-match coverage. The fan page wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan to promote Pathaan at #FIFAWorldCup #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 #FIFAWorldCup2022 final! #Pathaan #ShahRukhKhan #SRK #BesharamRang #ArgentinaVsCroatia #Messi (sic).”

'Pathaan' promotions

Khan’s film Pathaan will hit theatres across the country in January 2023. The star along with actors are expected to promote the soon and interact with the media. The film has been directed by Siddharth Anand and it has been produced by Yash Raj Films.

The actor was spotted at the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir earlier this week after he performed ‘umrah’ in Mecca post wrapping up the schedule of his film Dunki in Saudi Arabia.

Pathaan’s new song Besharam Rang, the peppy dance number featuring Khan and Padukone, has drawn criticism from political circles for the visuals and the costumes of the song.