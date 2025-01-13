'They couldn't believe what the two of us achieved in 2 yrs': Brother-sister founder duo slams Shark Tank India's Vineeta Singh, leave netizens irate

Personal Touch Skincare founders Ashish and Aditi Jawa recently slammed the investors on the entrepreneurship-based reality show Shark Tank India 4. The founders claimed that the sharks, as the investors are called on the show, did not treat them right.

The founders particularly trained their guns at Vineeta Singh, the co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics. They accused Singh of being condescending and disrespectful.

During the pitch of Personal Touch Skincare, Singh was doubtful about the reach and sales data of the skincare brand. Singh could not believe that their Instagram reach was organic and not boosted.

Looking at their Shopify data, the SUGAR Cosmetics CEO accused the founders of falsifying their data. In a video posted on their Instagram account, Aditi said that it was their dream to go on Shark Tank India and it would have been nice had they gotten the deal.

"Not getting one did not affect us so much, but what was hurtful was the way the sharks treated us and how they kept saying that our community was not real. They kept raising questions about our authenticity."

Her brother and co-founder Ashish Jawan said that the "harsh reality" is the sharks could not believe what the brother-sister duo achieved did and achieved in the last 2 years.

"We even showed our Shopify data which is a very confidential thing. We did it to prove that we have built a community of clients who are like family to us and buy a lot from us, which is why our brand has scaled 11x year-on-year. We are very hurt that our PT family was called fake."

Needless to say, the pitchers' attitude did not go down well with social media users. Netizens not only accused the founders of running an MLM type business but also slammed them for playing the victim card after not getting the deal.

They further backed Vineeta for exposing startups with numbers that do not add up.

"They are running an MLM type thing I feel. The way their followers rally and all of them are middle class female 25-40 year old persona tells you everything you need to know. That's why their sales spike towards end of month because they are given targets and these guys tactically offer sales and new launches that time. That's why they have no organic brand presence outside their events and cult communities. That's why they have to dangle things like B-Prak concert and shit to keep them engaged and hooked. My gf is a big skincare geek, even she has not spent 19k on a single brand in lifetime. They are converting 12/15k users from website and each user has an ACV of 19k. It's so fake that it's disgusting. Vineeta should have whooped the screening team for even allowing them on the tank in the first place," a user commented.

"Genius step now Victim card marketing," another user said. "This year, thanks to Vineeta, she is exposing quite the startups with fake numbers . She said in an interview her past investment on shark tank has given her some bad experiences," a third user observed.

"Vineeta is a gem. She literally exposed them on their numbers even when the guy had his laptop on. Bhai ko laga 15 crore ki figure dikha dega aur sharks lattu ho jayenge but isko nahi pata tha ki sab Namita ki tarah overlook nahi karte facts ko. Brilliant job, Vineeta (sic)," another user said.

"Man, I'm checking their Instagram, they shared a Vande Bharat express long rail of sympathy stories," yet another user mentioned.