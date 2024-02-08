Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal slams IndiGo for 'inhumane' behaviour; airline issues apology

Shaadi.com CEO Anupam Mittal took to social media and slammed the aviation company IndiGo for its "inhumane" treatment of passengers. Mittal said that two flights faced significant delays. He stated that his IndiGo flight from Delhi to Mumbai was delayed by more than 45 minutes and the passengers were made to sit inside the aircraft without air conditioning.

The Shark Tank India judge added that his Mumbai to Delhi flight was delayed by more than 2 hours and that the passengers were not even offered a refund on their tickets.

Sharing the incident on social media platform X Mittal wrote, "Kya ho gaya tumko IndiGo. Mum-Delhi > 45-minute delay on the tarmac without AC so u can keep costs down. Del-Mum > 2 hr delay but will not refund the ticket."

"DGCA this is inhumane and should be made illegal," Mittal added while tagging the Directorate General of Civil Aviation in his post.

kya ho gaya tumko @IndiGo6E Mum-Delhi > 45 minute delay on tarmac without AC 🤯 so u can keep costs down. Del-Mum > 2 hr delay but will not refund the ticket 😡 @DGCAIndia this is inhumane & should be made illegal — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) February 7, 2024

Low-cost carrier IndiGo has seen a surge in passenger complaints of late. The complaints have been about flight delays, lack of refreshments on board and others.

IndiGo replied to Mittal's post and apologised for the delay. Citing the reason for delay, the airline said that a medical emergency caused the two-hour delay of Delhi-Mumbai flight.

The airline noted, "Mr Mittal, we extend our sincerest apologies for the inconvenience caused by the delay of your morning flight from Mumbai, which was inadvertently delayed by 30 minutes due to unforeseen traffic congestion."

"Additionally, we regret to inform you that the delay on the Delhi-Mumbai route resulted from an unexpected medical emergency on the incoming flight. Please rest assured that we understand the importance of your time and the impact such delays can have on your travel plans. We genuinely regret the inconvenience this would have caused," IndiGo added.

Also read: IndiGo expansion plans: Will add a new aircraft per week for next few years, says CEO Pieter Elbers