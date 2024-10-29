'She is a gold digger': Netizens react after woman abuses matrimonial match after he says 'his salary is Rs 3 lakh and not Rs 30 lakhs'. But there is a twist...

A men's rights activist Kish Siff recently shared screenshots on the social media platform X, showing his conversation with a potential match. The interaction took a tense turn when the woman realized his salary was Rs 3 lakhs per year, not Rs 30 lakhs as she initially thought.

At first, the woman was keen on an early engagement, but when Siff asked for more time to build the relationship, noting that it would be their second marriage, she responded, “Can’t wait or we find other match.” Eventually, Siff agreed to a mid-November engagement but later clarified that a typo had confused his actual salary.

𝗦𝗵𝗲 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘀𝗲 𝗱𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗹 𝗜 𝗽𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗺𝘆 𝘁𝘆𝗽𝗼 𝗲𝗿𝗿𝗼𝗿 🤔 pic.twitter.com/K4TDGPrqm3 — Kish Siff (@KishwarSiff) October 26, 2024

After learning the truth, the woman reacted angrily, using offensive language that Siff chose not to disclose. Following their argument, Siff claimed he did a background check, discovering that she had accepted an Rs 80 lakh settlement in a previous case against her in-laws. He remarked, “Found out through verification... she took Rs 80 lakhs to settle a false 498A case. She told me fabricated stories, saying she hadn’t taken any money during her divorce.”

𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗢𝗨𝗦𝗟𝗬 𝗪𝗥𝗢𝗡𝗚 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘀𝗲 𝗱𝗮𝘆𝘀? 😱😱😱😱😱 https://t.co/W7fdelZCo7 pic.twitter.com/bcKbJJkwD0 — Kish Siff (@KishwarSiff) October 26, 2024

The situation intensified when Siff shared messages from the woman’s mother, who threatened to file a police complaint accusing him of fraud. The mother’s messages underscored the serious conflict surrounding the relationship.

The incident sparked widespread discussion online. Many social media users criticized what they saw as a “gold digger” mindset in some marriage contexts, while others commended Siff for highlighting potential issues with honesty on matrimonial websites.

"Lesson: become a lawyer before getting married," a user commented. Another user said, "Did she tell you that her daughter is divorced? Talk about fraud being in their blood."

"The fact that she is feeling proud that they duped their ex son in law shows how criminal these women are," a third user said.

A fourth user said, "Such families should be put behind bars, else they would ruin some or the other family."