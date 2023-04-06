'She often felt she was as capable as my father': Sudha Murty's son Rohan pens heartfelt tribute after Padma ceremony

Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty was honoured with the Padma Bhushan award for her contribution to social work by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

“I owe this award to the people of India. I hope my recognition today inspires the younger generation to take up social welfare as a vocation. It is needed for the continuous development of our great nation. I always feel that generosity of a few is hope for a million," Sudha Murty said.

And like every proud son would do, her son Rohan Murty, also took the moment to share his mother's journey and how he was very lucky to learn from the best -- including his father and Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy who was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

Sharing a post, Rohan Murty recalled, "In the early 90s my mother taught computer science in a small women's college in Bangalore. While she loved this life, she often felt she could have done even more. She often felt she was as capable, if not more, than my father or any of his colleagues at his work."

"But as I grew up, I watched her turn this desire into a more positive force. She re-grouped and eventually founded and ran Infosys Foundation for 25 years," he added.

The founder of Soroco highlighted the dedication of his mother and said that she was constantly in the middle of relief work for floods, earthquakes, working with tribal communities in remote jungles, among other activities.

"I saw, first hand, how this work impacted lives, gave her meaning and purpose, and a tremendous satisfaction that this was the purpose of her birth -- to help those she can," he stated.

Along the way she rediscovered her passion for writing and also turned out to be a pretty successful writer, Rohan Murty said. "Her example, for me, has been one of purpose, to be able to re-define oneself with good intent, passion, extreme hard work, and a lot of humility," he said with pride.

As Sudha Murty received her award, her husband NR Narayana Murty, son Rohan Murty, daughter Akshata Murty, who is also UK's First Lady and sister Dr Sunanda Kulkarni were also among the attendees.

"Like everybody who learn from their parents, my sister (Akshata Murty) and I are very lucky to have been born into a set of circumstances to learn from these two people, among others," Rohan Murty added on Thursday.

Besides, Rohan Murty also shared a piece of advice that he got from his father about 15 years ago when NR Narayana Murthy received the Padma Vibhushan.

"I asked him then what is the lesson he would like me and others to learn from his life. He said, "with a lot of luck, perhaps, the circumstances of one's birth need not determine their fate". He reminded me that luck defines nearly everything but we still have agency over the choices we make. That lesson has stayed with me. Both my parents have lived lives that that have reinforced these ideas."

