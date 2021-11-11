Shillong Lottery Result 11 November first and second round numbers timings; how, where to check

Shillong Teer is an extremely popular archery-based lottery game played in Meghalaya. It is played from Monday to Saturday at the Polo Ground in Shillong. Sunday is a public holiday and most people visit the Church on this day. The Shillong Teer is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, a consortium of 12 archery clubs. This is a legal lottery governed by the rules and regulations of the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, 1982. Those who want to participate in this lottery can buy the tickets from any authorised shop in the state.

Winning numbers for the Shillong Teer are declared on the official Meghalaya Teer website – meghalayateer.com at 4pm and 5pm on weekdays. Winning numbers for today will be uploaded soon. Winning numbers for November 10 were 07 and 46 respectively.

Participants have to guess the correct number of arrows shot in either of the two rounds or both the rounds. 50 participants can shoot maximum 30 arrows in the first round and not more than 20 arrows in the second round. Each round of shooting has to be completed within 2 minutes.

Participant who guesses the number of the first round gets Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet while the winner of the second round gets Rs 60 for every Re 1 bet. Participant who guesses the numbers for both the rounds correctly scores a forecast. Winner gets Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 bet in case of a forecast.

